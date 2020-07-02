6813 Banyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful David Weekly single story home, 2 great size living areas w French doors to LR, 2 generous size dining, vaulted ceilings, FP w gas logs, 3 split bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, fresh paint, approx 2170 sqft. Open floor plan, crown molding, plantation shelters, 1-year old carpet, ceramic tile floor, bedrooms w carpet & ceiling fans. Master w 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub and seamless shower. Kitchen offers plenty cabinet w center island cook top, stainless refrigerator, MW, breakfast bar overlooking the family room. French doors open to private fenced yard, alarm & sprinkle system. Busing to Plano ISD School w IB Curriculum. No pets, no smoking, no sublease. Tenant & agent to verify all information.