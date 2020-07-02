All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6813 Banyon Drive

6813 Banyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6813 Banyon Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful David Weekly single story home, 2 great size living areas w French doors to LR, 2 generous size dining, vaulted ceilings, FP w gas logs, 3 split bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, fresh paint, approx 2170 sqft. Open floor plan, crown molding, plantation shelters, 1-year old carpet, ceramic tile floor, bedrooms w carpet & ceiling fans. Master w 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub and seamless shower. Kitchen offers plenty cabinet w center island cook top, stainless refrigerator, MW, breakfast bar overlooking the family room. French doors open to private fenced yard, alarm & sprinkle system. Busing to Plano ISD School w IB Curriculum. No pets, no smoking, no sublease. Tenant & agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 Banyon Drive have any available units?
6813 Banyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6813 Banyon Drive have?
Some of 6813 Banyon Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 Banyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6813 Banyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 Banyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6813 Banyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6813 Banyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6813 Banyon Drive offers parking.
Does 6813 Banyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 Banyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 Banyon Drive have a pool?
No, 6813 Banyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6813 Banyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6813 Banyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 Banyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6813 Banyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

