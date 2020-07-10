All apartments in Plano
6801 Beeman Drive
6801 Beeman Drive

6801 Beeman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6801 Beeman Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Beeman Drive have any available units?
6801 Beeman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 6801 Beeman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Beeman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Beeman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 Beeman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6801 Beeman Drive offer parking?
No, 6801 Beeman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6801 Beeman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Beeman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Beeman Drive have a pool?
No, 6801 Beeman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Beeman Drive have accessible units?
No, 6801 Beeman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Beeman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Beeman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 Beeman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6801 Beeman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

