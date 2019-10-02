All apartments in Plano
6733 Tawny Oak Dr
Last updated May 15 2019 at 9:51 PM

6733 Tawny Oak Dr

6733 Tawny Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6733 Tawny Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4-2-2 home located in Plano TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features neutral painted cabinets, Corian counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan and wood blinds. The master bathroom features a double sink vanity with a large shower and garden tub. The second bathroom has been updated as well with a large vanity with single sink. Home has an entertainers backyard with large covered patio and mature trees and wonderful landscaping. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6733 Tawny Oak Dr have any available units?
6733 Tawny Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6733 Tawny Oak Dr have?
Some of 6733 Tawny Oak Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6733 Tawny Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6733 Tawny Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6733 Tawny Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6733 Tawny Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6733 Tawny Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 6733 Tawny Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6733 Tawny Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6733 Tawny Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6733 Tawny Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 6733 Tawny Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6733 Tawny Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 6733 Tawny Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6733 Tawny Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6733 Tawny Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

