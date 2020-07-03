All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6725 Biltmore Place

6725 Biltmore Place · No Longer Available
Location

6725 Biltmore Place, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 Biltmore Place have any available units?
6725 Biltmore Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6725 Biltmore Place have?
Some of 6725 Biltmore Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 Biltmore Place currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Biltmore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Biltmore Place pet-friendly?
No, 6725 Biltmore Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6725 Biltmore Place offer parking?
No, 6725 Biltmore Place does not offer parking.
Does 6725 Biltmore Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Biltmore Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Biltmore Place have a pool?
No, 6725 Biltmore Place does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Biltmore Place have accessible units?
No, 6725 Biltmore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Biltmore Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6725 Biltmore Place has units with dishwashers.

