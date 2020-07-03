Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6725 Beeman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6725 Beeman Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6725 Beeman Drive
6725 Beeman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6725 Beeman Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,650.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6725 Beeman Drive have any available units?
6725 Beeman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 6725 Beeman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Beeman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Beeman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6725 Beeman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6725 Beeman Drive offer parking?
No, 6725 Beeman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6725 Beeman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Beeman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Beeman Drive have a pool?
No, 6725 Beeman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Beeman Drive have accessible units?
No, 6725 Beeman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Beeman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6725 Beeman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6725 Beeman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6725 Beeman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District