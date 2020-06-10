All apartments in Plano
6705 Leslie Court

Location

6705 Leslie Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy a day inside or head outside to relax in the pool! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 Leslie Court have any available units?
6705 Leslie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 6705 Leslie Court currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Leslie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Leslie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6705 Leslie Court is pet friendly.
Does 6705 Leslie Court offer parking?
No, 6705 Leslie Court does not offer parking.
Does 6705 Leslie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 Leslie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Leslie Court have a pool?
Yes, 6705 Leslie Court has a pool.
Does 6705 Leslie Court have accessible units?
No, 6705 Leslie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Leslie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6705 Leslie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6705 Leslie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6705 Leslie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

