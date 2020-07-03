Nicely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath in excellent location in Plano. Close to major highways. Very convenient. Great city and great schools. Big fenced backyard and nice kitchen. Laminate floors. Must see and this will not last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 669 Buffalo Bend have any available units?
669 Buffalo Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 669 Buffalo Bend currently offering any rent specials?
669 Buffalo Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.