All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6645 Federal Hall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6645 Federal Hall Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 PM

6645 Federal Hall Street

6645 Federeal Hall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6645 Federeal Hall Street, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
pool
Spacious and Inviting Townhouse in Chase Oaks! Spacious floor plan with wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout the downstairs. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and 42 inch cabinets. Master Suite has a huge bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower. Both secondary bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets! Don't miss the neighborhood dog park, pool and basketball court. Great Location with easy access to some of the best dining and shopping in Plano! This one can't be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6645 Federal Hall Street have any available units?
6645 Federal Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6645 Federal Hall Street have?
Some of 6645 Federal Hall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6645 Federal Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
6645 Federal Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6645 Federal Hall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6645 Federal Hall Street is pet friendly.
Does 6645 Federal Hall Street offer parking?
No, 6645 Federal Hall Street does not offer parking.
Does 6645 Federal Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6645 Federal Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6645 Federal Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, 6645 Federal Hall Street has a pool.
Does 6645 Federal Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 6645 Federal Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6645 Federal Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6645 Federal Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District