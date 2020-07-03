6645 Federal Hall Street

Amenities

Spacious and Inviting Townhouse in Chase Oaks! Spacious floor plan with wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout the downstairs. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and 42 inch cabinets. Master Suite has a huge bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower. Both secondary bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets! Don't miss the neighborhood dog park, pool and basketball court. Great Location with easy access to some of the best dining and shopping in Plano! This one can't be missed!