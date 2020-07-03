All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:26 AM

6601 Terrace Mill Lane

6601 Terrace Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6601 Terrace Mill Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
COMPLETELY REMODELED LUXURY HOME taken down to the studs in 2018 in a beautiful Plano neighborhood. Meticulously completed with luxury finishes and sophisticated details throughout. Spectacular features of this 2 level home with 5 bedrooms, 4.1 bathrooms, and open floor plan include all new paint, wood flooring, gourmet kitchen, new appliances, granite, bathrooms with granite countertops, new fixtures, and vaulted ceilings. Two fireplaces, one in the master bedroom. Beautiful backyard with covered porch and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Terrace Mill Lane have any available units?
6601 Terrace Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 Terrace Mill Lane have?
Some of 6601 Terrace Mill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 Terrace Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Terrace Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Terrace Mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6601 Terrace Mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6601 Terrace Mill Lane offer parking?
No, 6601 Terrace Mill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6601 Terrace Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Terrace Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Terrace Mill Lane have a pool?
No, 6601 Terrace Mill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Terrace Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 6601 Terrace Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Terrace Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 Terrace Mill Lane has units with dishwashers.

