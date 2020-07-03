6601 Terrace Mill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

COMPLETELY REMODELED LUXURY HOME taken down to the studs in 2018 in a beautiful Plano neighborhood. Meticulously completed with luxury finishes and sophisticated details throughout. Spectacular features of this 2 level home with 5 bedrooms, 4.1 bathrooms, and open floor plan include all new paint, wood flooring, gourmet kitchen, new appliances, granite, bathrooms with granite countertops, new fixtures, and vaulted ceilings. Two fireplaces, one in the master bedroom. Beautiful backyard with covered porch and patio.