6533 Rutherford Road

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Magnificent two story townhouse is situated in the booming area of Plano! Newly Renovated including New paint, New carpet, New decorative lighting,........Neighborhood has a pool, a basketball court.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
