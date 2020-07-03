All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 1 2020 at 8:13 AM

6533 Rutherford Road

6533 Rutherford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6533 Rutherford Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Magnificent two story townhouse is situated in the booming area of Plano! Newly Renovated including New paint, New carpet, New decorative lighting,........Neighborhood has a pool, a basketball court.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Rutherford Road have any available units?
6533 Rutherford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6533 Rutherford Road have?
Some of 6533 Rutherford Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Rutherford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Rutherford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Rutherford Road pet-friendly?
No, 6533 Rutherford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6533 Rutherford Road offer parking?
No, 6533 Rutherford Road does not offer parking.
Does 6533 Rutherford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Rutherford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Rutherford Road have a pool?
Yes, 6533 Rutherford Road has a pool.
Does 6533 Rutherford Road have accessible units?
No, 6533 Rutherford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Rutherford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6533 Rutherford Road has units with dishwashers.

