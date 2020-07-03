Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6532 Blue Ridge Trail
6532 Blue Ridge Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
6532 Blue Ridge Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
**Special! If you sign a lease you will get free rent through 10/29!!**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6532 Blue Ridge Trail have any available units?
6532 Blue Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 6532 Blue Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Blue Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Blue Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6532 Blue Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6532 Blue Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 6532 Blue Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6532 Blue Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 Blue Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Blue Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 6532 Blue Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6532 Blue Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 6532 Blue Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Blue Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6532 Blue Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6532 Blue Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6532 Blue Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
