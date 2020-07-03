6529 Kiowa Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application fee and the admin fee**



Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,494 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with carpet floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.