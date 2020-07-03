All apartments in Plano
Location

6529 Kiowa Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee and the admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,494 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with carpet floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Kiowa Court have any available units?
6529 Kiowa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 6529 Kiowa Court currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Kiowa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Kiowa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6529 Kiowa Court is pet friendly.
Does 6529 Kiowa Court offer parking?
No, 6529 Kiowa Court does not offer parking.
Does 6529 Kiowa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Kiowa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Kiowa Court have a pool?
No, 6529 Kiowa Court does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Kiowa Court have accessible units?
No, 6529 Kiowa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Kiowa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 Kiowa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6529 Kiowa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6529 Kiowa Court does not have units with air conditioning.

