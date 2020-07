Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous move-in ready 3-2-2! Renovated in 2018! Solid-surface flooring throughout. Granite counters in kitchen & baths. Totally renovated bathrooms. Open & split floor plan features WB fireplace in main living area. Room off of living room can double as a study, dining room or play area. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. Great location between Legacy and Spring Creek & Custer and Alma, only minutes away from 75!