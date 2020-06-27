If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6517 Mesquite Trail have any available units?
6517 Mesquite Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 6517 Mesquite Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Mesquite Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Mesquite Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6517 Mesquite Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6517 Mesquite Trail offer parking?
No, 6517 Mesquite Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6517 Mesquite Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 Mesquite Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Mesquite Trail have a pool?
No, 6517 Mesquite Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6517 Mesquite Trail have accessible units?
No, 6517 Mesquite Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Mesquite Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6517 Mesquite Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6517 Mesquite Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6517 Mesquite Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
