Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6513 Rainier Road
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:06 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6513 Rainier Road
6513 Rainier Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
6513 Rainier Road, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tremendous 3 bedroom home in the heart of Plano. Right across from the park. AC unit 1 year old, new roof, tremendous back yard. Great Value. See it today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6513 Rainier Road have any available units?
6513 Rainier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6513 Rainier Road have?
Some of 6513 Rainier Road's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6513 Rainier Road currently offering any rent specials?
6513 Rainier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 Rainier Road pet-friendly?
No, 6513 Rainier Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 6513 Rainier Road offer parking?
No, 6513 Rainier Road does not offer parking.
Does 6513 Rainier Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6513 Rainier Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 Rainier Road have a pool?
No, 6513 Rainier Road does not have a pool.
Does 6513 Rainier Road have accessible units?
No, 6513 Rainier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 Rainier Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6513 Rainier Road has units with dishwashers.
