6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Room for rent in Plano within a few miles from UTD, Collin County College, Plano Medical City and Legacy Town Center. The house is located in a nice and quiet Plano Neighborhood.



House/Room Key Features:



Furniture in common areas is provided.

Washer and Dryer in laundry included.

Closet in room

House has high speed internet.

Kitchen fully equipped.

Pet are not accepted.

Garage or street Parking

Large Backyard.



Lease Terms:



Monthly rent is $600

Shared bathroom.

Security Deposit is one month's rent

Utilities average $86 per month, they are not included in the rent.



Contact Eva for additional information at 214.315.2005 or email eva.preciado@entriway.com



Private room with shared bathroom for rent in a quiet Plano neighborhood. The house located near Custer Road and W. Spring Creek Blvd. Located minutes from Plano Medical City, UTD and Parker Road Transit Train Station. This is a beautiful smoke-free four bedroom, two bath home located in west/central Plano across from park and bike paths.



Home is newly remodeled and is located in a very nice, safe and quiet neighborhood with nice backyard, and near excellent shopping. You will have easy access to Legacy Town Center, George Bush Hwy, Central Expy (Hwy 75), and the Dallas North Toll Road.



The home has two large living areas, two-car attached garage, ceiling fans, has in-home washer and dryer, full kitchen, and large backyard with covered patio. The room available will be sharing the hall bathroom. All common areas are furnished, the room is unfurnished. No pets. Single occupancy. Utilities are not included in the rent.