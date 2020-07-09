All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:09 PM

6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3

6504 Blue Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6504 Blue Ridge Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Room for rent in Plano within a few miles from UTD, Collin County College, Plano Medical City and Legacy Town Center. The house is located in a nice and quiet Plano Neighborhood.

House/Room Key Features:

Furniture in common areas is provided.
Washer and Dryer in laundry included.
Closet in room
House has high speed internet.
Kitchen fully equipped.
Pet are not accepted.
Garage or street Parking
Large Backyard.

Lease Terms:

Monthly rent is $600
Shared bathroom.
Security Deposit is one month's rent
Utilities average $86 per month, they are not included in the rent.

Contact Eva for additional information at 214.315.2005 or email eva.preciado@entriway.com

#roomforrent #utd #livenearutd #forrent #liveinplano
Private room with shared bathroom for rent in a quiet Plano neighborhood. The house located near Custer Road and W. Spring Creek Blvd. Located minutes from Plano Medical City, UTD and Parker Road Transit Train Station. This is a beautiful smoke-free four bedroom, two bath home located in west/central Plano across from park and bike paths.

Home is newly remodeled and is located in a very nice, safe and quiet neighborhood with nice backyard, and near excellent shopping. You will have easy access to Legacy Town Center, George Bush Hwy, Central Expy (Hwy 75), and the Dallas North Toll Road.

The home has two large living areas, two-car attached garage, ceiling fans, has in-home washer and dryer, full kitchen, and large backyard with covered patio. The room available will be sharing the hall bathroom. All common areas are furnished, the room is unfurnished. No pets. Single occupancy. Utilities are not included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 have any available units?
6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 have?
Some of 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 pet-friendly?
No, 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 offers parking.
Does 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 have a pool?
No, 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 have accessible units?
No, 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 Blue Ridge Trail #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

