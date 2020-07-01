Fresh Paint, New Carpet. Spacious & Beautiful 2 stories home. 4 Bedroom + Study + Media Theater . Few minutes from Hwy 75. Great location. Walking trails within community. Few minutes to Oak Point Recreation Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6440 Texana Way have any available units?
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
What amenities does 6440 Texana Way have?
Some of 6440 Texana Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 Texana Way currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Texana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.