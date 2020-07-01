All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6440 Texana Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6440 Texana Way
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:52 AM

6440 Texana Way

6440 Texana Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6440 Texana Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fresh Paint, New Carpet. Spacious & Beautiful 2 stories home. 4 Bedroom + Study + Media Theater . Few minutes from Hwy 75. Great location. Walking trails within community. Few minutes to Oak Point Recreation Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 Texana Way have any available units?
6440 Texana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6440 Texana Way have?
Some of 6440 Texana Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 Texana Way currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Texana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 Texana Way pet-friendly?
No, 6440 Texana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6440 Texana Way offer parking?
Yes, 6440 Texana Way offers parking.
Does 6440 Texana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 Texana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 Texana Way have a pool?
No, 6440 Texana Way does not have a pool.
Does 6440 Texana Way have accessible units?
No, 6440 Texana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 Texana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6440 Texana Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District