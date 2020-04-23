6305 Bermuda Dunes Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 CAR GARAGE + 4 BR, 3.5 BATHS in a GREAT WEST PLANO LOCATION on LARGE INTERIOR CUL-DE-SAC Lot*Excellent floorplan*Separate Living & Dining Rooms*Large center family room opens to Kitchen-Breakfast*Fireplace with built-ins*Master BR + study(or 5th BR) down* 3 br + GameRm up*Updated Hardwood Flooring in Entry, Family, Kitchen & Breakfast Rooms**NEW 1'x2' designer tile in utility room**NEW Granite Vantiy top in Master Bathroom** NEW Cook Top in Kitchen**No smokers please*Walk to Barksdale Elementary or Glen Meadows Park* Close to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve*(Attendance to Plano West Sr High*Nice updates include kitchen granite, lighting & master plumbing fixtures.