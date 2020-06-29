Rent Calculator
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6232 Weinberg Court.
6232 Weinberg Court
6232 Weinberg Court
6232 Weinberg Court
Browse Similar Places
Location
6232 Weinberg Court, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
Immaculate townhome ready to move in, family oriented, across from Oak Point Park, located within minutes to Highway 75. ***OWNER FINANCE AVAILABLE*** ask agent for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6232 Weinberg Court have any available units?
6232 Weinberg Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 6232 Weinberg Court currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Weinberg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Weinberg Court pet-friendly?
No, 6232 Weinberg Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 6232 Weinberg Court offer parking?
No, 6232 Weinberg Court does not offer parking.
Does 6232 Weinberg Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Weinberg Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Weinberg Court have a pool?
No, 6232 Weinberg Court does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Weinberg Court have accessible units?
No, 6232 Weinberg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Weinberg Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6232 Weinberg Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6232 Weinberg Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6232 Weinberg Court does not have units with air conditioning.
