621 Lookout Trail
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

621 Lookout Trail

621 Lookout Trail · No Longer Available
Location

621 Lookout Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath features beautiful mature trees in the front, a grand fireplace right when you walk in and nice natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Lookout Trail have any available units?
621 Lookout Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Lookout Trail have?
Some of 621 Lookout Trail's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Lookout Trail currently offering any rent specials?
621 Lookout Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Lookout Trail pet-friendly?
No, 621 Lookout Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 621 Lookout Trail offer parking?
No, 621 Lookout Trail does not offer parking.
Does 621 Lookout Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Lookout Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Lookout Trail have a pool?
No, 621 Lookout Trail does not have a pool.
Does 621 Lookout Trail have accessible units?
No, 621 Lookout Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Lookout Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Lookout Trail has units with dishwashers.

