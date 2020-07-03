Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 621 Lookout Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
621 Lookout Trail
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
621 Lookout Trail
621 Lookout Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
621 Lookout Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath features beautiful mature trees in the front, a grand fireplace right when you walk in and nice natural light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 621 Lookout Trail have any available units?
621 Lookout Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 621 Lookout Trail have?
Some of 621 Lookout Trail's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 621 Lookout Trail currently offering any rent specials?
621 Lookout Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Lookout Trail pet-friendly?
No, 621 Lookout Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 621 Lookout Trail offer parking?
No, 621 Lookout Trail does not offer parking.
Does 621 Lookout Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Lookout Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Lookout Trail have a pool?
No, 621 Lookout Trail does not have a pool.
Does 621 Lookout Trail have accessible units?
No, 621 Lookout Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Lookout Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Lookout Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District