New Appliances, Fresh paint, Super schools, Great neighborhood and location, Just blocks from NDT, GB & Shopping. Large 3 Bedroom plus an office, 2.5 Bath, 1st Floor Master Bedroom, Hugh master closet. HOA maintains front lawn.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6200 Park Meadow Lane have any available units?
6200 Park Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 Park Meadow Lane have?
Some of 6200 Park Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 Park Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Park Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.