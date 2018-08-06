All apartments in Plano
6200 Park Meadow Lane
6200 Park Meadow Lane

6200 Park Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Park Meadow Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Appliances, Fresh paint, Super schools, Great neighborhood and location, Just blocks from NDT, GB & Shopping. Large 3 Bedroom plus an office, 2.5 Bath, 1st Floor Master Bedroom, Hugh master closet. HOA maintains front lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

