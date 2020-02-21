All apartments in Plano
Location

608 Divided Avenue, Plano, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
guest suite
media room
Beautiful Grand Home in exemplary Schell Elementary. Convenient location! Fabulous home w custom features tons of wood floors, wrought iron stairscase, stately 8 ft doors, cast stone Fireplace in vaulted family rm. Gameroom, Tech Loft, Media Room & downstrs master bedroom, guest suite with full bath & study. Chefs kitchen w granite slab tops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop & Butlers pantry. Energy Star certified w radiant barrier, R38 & 16SEER. Stainless steel refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Pictures are from prior to current tenant moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Dividend Avenue have any available units?
608 Dividend Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Dividend Avenue have?
Some of 608 Dividend Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Dividend Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 Dividend Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Dividend Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 608 Dividend Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 608 Dividend Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 608 Dividend Avenue offers parking.
Does 608 Dividend Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Dividend Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Dividend Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 Dividend Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 Dividend Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 Dividend Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Dividend Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Dividend Avenue has units with dishwashers.

