6017 Mendota Drive

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL:October rent free if Approved! Delightful Home with Gorgeous Wood Flooring! This large home really has the most appealing wood flooring throughout!Giant windows and vaulted ceilings with decor lighting really make the home glow with radiance. 3 Bedrooms and 2 and half bath. Master bath has garden tub, walk-in shower, and dual vanities.Walk-in Closets. 2 Dining areas.Lovely bright kitchen with granite counter tops. Wonderful yard!Beautiful neighborhood with awesome playground!Short Term lease options available as well!