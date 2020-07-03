All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 22 2019 at 11:16 AM

6017 Mendota Drive

6017 Mendota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6017 Mendota Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL:October rent free if Approved! Delightful Home with Gorgeous Wood Flooring! This large home really has the most appealing wood flooring throughout!Giant windows and vaulted ceilings with decor lighting really make the home glow with radiance. 3 Bedrooms and 2 and half bath. Master bath has garden tub, walk-in shower, and dual vanities.Walk-in Closets. 2 Dining areas.Lovely bright kitchen with granite counter tops. Wonderful yard!Beautiful neighborhood with awesome playground!Short Term lease options available as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 Mendota Drive have any available units?
6017 Mendota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6017 Mendota Drive have?
Some of 6017 Mendota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 Mendota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6017 Mendota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 Mendota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6017 Mendota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6017 Mendota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6017 Mendota Drive offers parking.
Does 6017 Mendota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6017 Mendota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 Mendota Drive have a pool?
No, 6017 Mendota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6017 Mendota Drive have accessible units?
No, 6017 Mendota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 Mendota Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6017 Mendota Drive has units with dishwashers.

