6000 Eagle Pass
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:03 AM
1 of 10
6000 Eagle Pass
6000 Eagle Pass
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6000 Eagle Pass, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6000 Eagle Pass have any available units?
6000 Eagle Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 6000 Eagle Pass currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Eagle Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Eagle Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Eagle Pass is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Eagle Pass offer parking?
No, 6000 Eagle Pass does not offer parking.
Does 6000 Eagle Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Eagle Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Eagle Pass have a pool?
No, 6000 Eagle Pass does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Eagle Pass have accessible units?
No, 6000 Eagle Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Eagle Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Eagle Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 Eagle Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 Eagle Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
