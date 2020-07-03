UPDATED HOME for lease in Plano ISD! Convenient to Central Expressway US-75. Beautiful Laminate Flooring. Granite countertops. Ceramic Tile in Wet Areas. Large Walk-In Closet in Master. Tall fenced in yard. Refrigerator is included. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 Middle Cove Drive have any available units?
600 Middle Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Middle Cove Drive have?
Some of 600 Middle Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Middle Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Middle Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.