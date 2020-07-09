#WELCOMEHOME California Dreaming on this super pretty home on a cul de sac lot. Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms new flooring, new paint, updated bathrooms, a pool to die for. The best? Backyard and Pool maintenance is included. Welcome Summer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Westvale Place have any available units?
6 Westvale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Westvale Place have?
Some of 6 Westvale Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Westvale Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Westvale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.