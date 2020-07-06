Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5981 Kensington Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5981 Kensington Drive
5981 Kensington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5981 Kensington Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5981 Kensington Drive have any available units?
5981 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5981 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 5981 Kensington Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 5981 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5981 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5981 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5981 Kensington Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 5981 Kensington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5981 Kensington Drive offers parking.
Does 5981 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5981 Kensington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5981 Kensington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5981 Kensington Drive has a pool.
Does 5981 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5981 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5981 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5981 Kensington Drive has units with dishwashers.
