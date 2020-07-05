All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

5963 W Parker Rd

5963 West Parker Road · No Longer Available
Location

5963 West Parker Road, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Live. Love. Loft. 

Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you've landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let's toast to the lobster linguini you'll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance.  So.come live here!

Apartment Amenities

Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances

Side-by-side refrigerators with ice/water dispensers

Elegant slab granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms

Espresso kitchen cabinets with satin nickel hardware

Undermount extra deep stainless kitchen sinks

MasterWood plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries

Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens

Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms

Oversized garden tubs with tile surround

Five-panel interior doors

USB outlet in master bedrooms for charging electronics

Spacious patios and balconies

Built-in computer desks

Private patios with gated front stoop access

Full-size washers and dryers

Community Amenities

Resort-style swimming pool with beach entry

Covered outdoor kitchen with fireplace and televisions

Private poolside cabanas

Two landscaped courtyards

24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center

Resident business center and conference room

Java bar featuring Starbucks coffee

Paw wash and off-leash dog park

Clothes care facility

Private resident parking in gated garage

Trash and recycling center

Storage units available

Certified at LEED Gold®

Adjacent to eatZi's, West Plano Village restaurants and Cinemark Theater

Located in exemplary Plano school district

24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room

Rooftop solar panels and renewable energy power shared spaces

Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5963 W Parker Rd have any available units?
5963 W Parker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5963 W Parker Rd have?
Some of 5963 W Parker Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5963 W Parker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5963 W Parker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5963 W Parker Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5963 W Parker Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5963 W Parker Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5963 W Parker Rd offers parking.
Does 5963 W Parker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5963 W Parker Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5963 W Parker Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5963 W Parker Rd has a pool.
Does 5963 W Parker Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 5963 W Parker Rd has accessible units.
Does 5963 W Parker Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5963 W Parker Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

