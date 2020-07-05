5963 W Parker Rd

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?
=================================
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
Live. Love. Loft.
Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you've landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let's toast to the lobster linguini you'll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So.come live here!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances
Side-by-side refrigerators with ice/water dispensers
Elegant slab granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms
Espresso kitchen cabinets with satin nickel hardware
Undermount extra deep stainless kitchen sinks
MasterWood plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries
Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens
Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms
Oversized garden tubs with tile surround
Five-panel interior doors
USB outlet in master bedrooms for charging electronics
Spacious patios and balconies
Built-in computer desks
Private patios with gated front stoop access
Full-size washers and dryers
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort-style swimming pool with beach entry
Covered outdoor kitchen with fireplace and televisions
Private poolside cabanas
Two landscaped courtyards
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center
Resident business center and conference room
Java bar featuring Starbucks coffee
Paw wash and off-leash dog park
Clothes care facility
Private resident parking in gated garage
Trash and recycling center
Storage units available
Certified at LEED Gold®
Adjacent to eatZi's, West Plano Village restaurants and Cinemark Theater
Located in exemplary Plano school district
24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room
Rooftop solar panels and renewable energy power shared spaces
Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available