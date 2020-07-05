5963 W Parker Rd

Amenities

In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!



Live. Love. Loft.



Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you've landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let's toast to the lobster linguini you'll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So.come live here!



Apartment Amenities



Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances



Side-by-side refrigerators with ice/water dispensers



Elegant slab granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms



Espresso kitchen cabinets with satin nickel hardware



Undermount extra deep stainless kitchen sinks



MasterWood plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries



Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens



Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms



Oversized garden tubs with tile surround



Five-panel interior doors



USB outlet in master bedrooms for charging electronics



Spacious patios and balconies



Built-in computer desks



Private patios with gated front stoop access



Full-size washers and dryers



Community Amenities



Resort-style swimming pool with beach entry



Covered outdoor kitchen with fireplace and televisions



Private poolside cabanas



Two landscaped courtyards



24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center



Resident business center and conference room



Java bar featuring Starbucks coffee



Paw wash and off-leash dog park



Clothes care facility



Private resident parking in gated garage



Trash and recycling center



Storage units available



Certified at LEED Gold®



Adjacent to eatZi's, West Plano Village restaurants and Cinemark Theater



Located in exemplary Plano school district



24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room



Rooftop solar panels and renewable energy power shared spaces



Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available



