Charming 1 story home with pool & 3 car garage. Corner lot with lush landscaping. Soaring ceilings. Elegant formals with sunroom. Floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Open family room. Master suite with vaulted ceilings. Spacious bedrooms. Lavish landscaping-vibrant flower beds. The home is located near Gleneagles Country Club. Exemplary Plano ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5525 Anglebluff Place have?
Some of 5525 Anglebluff Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
