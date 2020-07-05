All apartments in Plano
5525 Anglebluff Place

5525 Anglebluff Place · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Anglebluff Place, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 1 story home with pool & 3 car garage. Corner lot with lush landscaping. Soaring ceilings. Elegant formals with sunroom. Floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Open family room. Master suite with vaulted ceilings. Spacious bedrooms. Lavish landscaping-vibrant flower beds. The home is located near Gleneagles Country Club. Exemplary Plano ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Anglebluff Place have any available units?
5525 Anglebluff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Anglebluff Place have?
Some of 5525 Anglebluff Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Anglebluff Place currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Anglebluff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Anglebluff Place pet-friendly?
No, 5525 Anglebluff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5525 Anglebluff Place offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Anglebluff Place offers parking.
Does 5525 Anglebluff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Anglebluff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Anglebluff Place have a pool?
Yes, 5525 Anglebluff Place has a pool.
Does 5525 Anglebluff Place have accessible units?
No, 5525 Anglebluff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Anglebluff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 Anglebluff Place has units with dishwashers.

