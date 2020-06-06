Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5510 Worth Pkwy
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:03 AM
1 of 22
5510 Worth Pkwy
5510 Dallas Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
5510 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX 75093
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5510 Worth Pkwy have any available units?
5510 Worth Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 5510 Worth Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Worth Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Worth Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 5510 Worth Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 5510 Worth Pkwy offer parking?
No, 5510 Worth Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 5510 Worth Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Worth Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Worth Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 5510 Worth Pkwy has a pool.
Does 5510 Worth Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 5510 Worth Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Worth Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Worth Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5510 Worth Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5510 Worth Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
