Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5300 Teddington Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5300 Teddington Park Drive
5300 Teddington Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5300 Teddington Park Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy one story with plano schools. Convenient to stores, Open floor plan, bedrooms, cozy patio, hardwood floor, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5300 Teddington Park Drive have any available units?
5300 Teddington Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5300 Teddington Park Drive have?
Some of 5300 Teddington Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5300 Teddington Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Teddington Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Teddington Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Teddington Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 5300 Teddington Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Teddington Park Drive offers parking.
Does 5300 Teddington Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Teddington Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Teddington Park Drive have a pool?
No, 5300 Teddington Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Teddington Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 5300 Teddington Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Teddington Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Teddington Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
