Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5208 Cheyenne Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5208 Cheyenne Trail
5208 Cheyenne Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5208 Cheyenne Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice West Plano one story brick home with very spacious floor plan. Excellent Plano Schools. Large master suit. High ceilings, Very big back yard, New Carpet, Convenient location. Move in Ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have any available units?
5208 Cheyenne Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 5208 Cheyenne Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Cheyenne Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Cheyenne Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail offer parking?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have a pool?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have accessible units?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
