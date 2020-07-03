All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5208 Cheyenne Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5208 Cheyenne Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5208 Cheyenne Trail

5208 Cheyenne Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5208 Cheyenne Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice West Plano one story brick home with very spacious floor plan. Excellent Plano Schools. Large master suit. High ceilings, Very big back yard, New Carpet, Convenient location. Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have any available units?
5208 Cheyenne Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 5208 Cheyenne Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Cheyenne Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Cheyenne Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail offer parking?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have a pool?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have accessible units?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 Cheyenne Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5208 Cheyenne Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District