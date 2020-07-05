All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:29 AM

5008 STONEWICK Court

5008 Stonewick Court · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Stonewick Court, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Stunning Updated West Plano Custom home in Coveted Creeks of Willow Bend! Handscraped nailed down wood floors, warm gray tone designer paint colors, walls of windows! Completed updated master w wood floors, marble fireplace surround, bath has Carrera marble flooring & countertops, double shower heads & body sprayers, seamless glass. Open kitchen to family room w updated stone fireplace & views of pool. White cabinets & marble in kitchen, built-in sub-zero refrigerator, double ovens, gas cooktop! .Huge Media & separate game room.
5 bedrooms, 2 laundry areas. Gorgeous pool & spa w a stone grill cooking center w refrigerator, arbor, and astroturf. Home is wired for surround sound & wi-fi inside & out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 STONEWICK Court have any available units?
5008 STONEWICK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 STONEWICK Court have?
Some of 5008 STONEWICK Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 STONEWICK Court currently offering any rent specials?
5008 STONEWICK Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 STONEWICK Court pet-friendly?
No, 5008 STONEWICK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5008 STONEWICK Court offer parking?
Yes, 5008 STONEWICK Court offers parking.
Does 5008 STONEWICK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 STONEWICK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 STONEWICK Court have a pool?
Yes, 5008 STONEWICK Court has a pool.
Does 5008 STONEWICK Court have accessible units?
No, 5008 STONEWICK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 STONEWICK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 STONEWICK Court has units with dishwashers.

