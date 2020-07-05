5008 STONEWICK Court

Amenities
Stunning Updated West Plano Custom home in Coveted Creeks of Willow Bend! Handscraped nailed down wood floors, warm gray tone designer paint colors, walls of windows! Completed updated master w wood floors, marble fireplace surround, bath has Carrera marble flooring & countertops, double shower heads & body sprayers, seamless glass. Open kitchen to family room w updated stone fireplace & views of pool. White cabinets & marble in kitchen, built-in sub-zero refrigerator, double ovens, gas cooktop! .Huge Media & separate game room.
5 bedrooms, 2 laundry areas. Gorgeous pool & spa w a stone grill cooking center w refrigerator, arbor, and astroturf. Home is wired for surround sound & wi-fi inside & out.