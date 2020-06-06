All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5000 Castle Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5000 Castle Creek Court
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:39 AM

5000 Castle Creek Court

5000 Castle Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5000 Castle Creek Court, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lawn & Pool Care Included. Mediterranean Masterpiece! Unparalleled quality! European inspired design w over $250k in updates. CONCRETE STUCCO, culdesac lot, barrel tile roof, luxurious finishes, arched entryways, mission doors, NO CARPET, handscped HW or crema marfil marble tile down. Media, bar, 2 gamerms, 2 offices, 3 Juliette balconies, 2 laundry rooms, 3 car garage, 2 carport spaces, stain glass windows, wooden windows, heated pool & spa, water feature, outdoor rain shower, outdoor living w built-in grill, low maint artificial turf, 2nd story balcony, 2 story fam rm & master, SS appl, 36in subzero fridge & matching freezer, circle drive & electric gated drive. 3 new AC 2018. LOW UTILITIES, LOW MAINTENANCE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Castle Creek Court have any available units?
5000 Castle Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Castle Creek Court have?
Some of 5000 Castle Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Castle Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Castle Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Castle Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Castle Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5000 Castle Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Castle Creek Court offers parking.
Does 5000 Castle Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Castle Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Castle Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 5000 Castle Creek Court has a pool.
Does 5000 Castle Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 5000 Castle Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Castle Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Castle Creek Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District