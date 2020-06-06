5000 Castle Creek Court

Amenities
Lawn & Pool Care Included. Mediterranean Masterpiece! Unparalleled quality! European inspired design w over $250k in updates. CONCRETE STUCCO, culdesac lot, barrel tile roof, luxurious finishes, arched entryways, mission doors, NO CARPET, handscped HW or crema marfil marble tile down. Media, bar, 2 gamerms, 2 offices, 3 Juliette balconies, 2 laundry rooms, 3 car garage, 2 carport spaces, stain glass windows, wooden windows, heated pool & spa, water feature, outdoor rain shower, outdoor living w built-in grill, low maint artificial turf, 2nd story balcony, 2 story fam rm & master, SS appl, 36in subzero fridge & matching freezer, circle drive & electric gated drive. 3 new AC 2018. LOW UTILITIES, LOW MAINTENANCE!