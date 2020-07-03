4908 Nocona Drive

Amenities

Two stories home 4-2.5-2 in Preston Bend Neighborhood. Preston & Legacy! Easy access to Plano's corporate campuses Near Shops at Legacy, NDT and Hwy 121. Nice floor plan with Master bedroom and a half bathroom downstairs; half bath 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. NEW wood flooring upstairs. NO CARPET! Award Winning Plano ISD! One Small pet up to 20-lbs, upon approval. No section 8 for this property please. Existing washer & dryer, refrigerator in the kitchen can stay in its AS IS conditions.