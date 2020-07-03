All apartments in Plano
4908 Nocona Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:31 PM

4908 Nocona Drive

4908 Nocona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Nocona Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two stories home 4-2.5-2 in Preston Bend Neighborhood. Preston & Legacy! Easy access to Plano's corporate campuses Near Shops at Legacy, NDT and Hwy 121. Nice floor plan with Master bedroom and a half bathroom downstairs; half bath 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. NEW wood flooring upstairs. NO CARPET! Award Winning Plano ISD! One Small pet up to 20-lbs, upon approval. No section 8 for this property please. Existing washer & dryer, refrigerator in the kitchen can stay in its AS IS conditions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Nocona Drive have any available units?
4908 Nocona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 Nocona Drive have?
Some of 4908 Nocona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Nocona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Nocona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Nocona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 Nocona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4908 Nocona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Nocona Drive offers parking.
Does 4908 Nocona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 Nocona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Nocona Drive have a pool?
No, 4908 Nocona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Nocona Drive have accessible units?
No, 4908 Nocona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Nocona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 Nocona Drive has units with dishwashers.

