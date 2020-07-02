4828 Durham Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous and sparkling Townhome in popular and well maintained Preston Village located near shopping and freeways for easy travel to work or play in desirable Plano West Senior High school zone. Home has 2178 sq ft, 3 spacious bedrooms, all with walk-in closets! Upstairs loft is perfect for sitting or office space! The up-scale kitchen has beautiful cabinets, granite counters and natural stone bksplash! Stainless appliances complete the package with built-in microwave, 2 ovens and a 5 burner gas cooktop! There is a neighborhood pool and the HOA maintains the front yard!