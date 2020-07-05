Rent Calculator
4805 Bull Run Dr
4805 Bull Run Dr
4805 Bull Run Drive
·
No Longer Available
4805 Bull Run Drive, Plano, TX 75093
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated house in heart of Plano. Wood floor through out, no carpet. Prime location for Plano West school, churches, shopping and convenience to freeway.
(RLNE5417680)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 4805 Bull Run Dr have any available units?
4805 Bull Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4805 Bull Run Dr have?
Some of 4805 Bull Run Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4805 Bull Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Bull Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Bull Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Bull Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Bull Run Dr offer parking?
No, 4805 Bull Run Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4805 Bull Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Bull Run Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Bull Run Dr have a pool?
No, 4805 Bull Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Bull Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 4805 Bull Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Bull Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Bull Run Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
