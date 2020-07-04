4804 LOFTY Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Hard to Find Gorgeous West Plano Home. Updated & Remodeled Kitchen, Large Granite Island w Seating, Stainless Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, Breakfast Area, & Open to Family Room w Flat Screen. Includes Fridge, Washer, & Dryer. Abundance of Natural Sunlight. Game Room and Fully Equipped Media Room with Projector, Screen, and Surround. Outdoor Living Area with Built-In BBQ Grill & Cocktail Spa. Large Master Suite with Separate Tub and Shower. Plantation Shutters, Update Light Fixtures, Crown Moldings, Refinished Wood Flooring, Garage Cabinets, and Beautiful Upgraded Fireplace. Community Club House and Pool. Easy Access to all Major Freeways, Downtown Dallas, Legacy West, Corporate Headquarters, and Airports.