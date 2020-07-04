All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:37 AM

4804 LOFTY Lane

4804 Lofty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Lofty Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Hard to Find Gorgeous West Plano Home. Updated & Remodeled Kitchen, Large Granite Island w Seating, Stainless Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, Breakfast Area, & Open to Family Room w Flat Screen. Includes Fridge, Washer, & Dryer. Abundance of Natural Sunlight. Game Room and Fully Equipped Media Room with Projector, Screen, and Surround. Outdoor Living Area with Built-In BBQ Grill & Cocktail Spa. Large Master Suite with Separate Tub and Shower. Plantation Shutters, Update Light Fixtures, Crown Moldings, Refinished Wood Flooring, Garage Cabinets, and Beautiful Upgraded Fireplace. Community Club House and Pool. Easy Access to all Major Freeways, Downtown Dallas, Legacy West, Corporate Headquarters, and Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 LOFTY Lane have any available units?
4804 LOFTY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 LOFTY Lane have?
Some of 4804 LOFTY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 LOFTY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4804 LOFTY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 LOFTY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4804 LOFTY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4804 LOFTY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4804 LOFTY Lane offers parking.
Does 4804 LOFTY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 LOFTY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 LOFTY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4804 LOFTY Lane has a pool.
Does 4804 LOFTY Lane have accessible units?
No, 4804 LOFTY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 LOFTY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 LOFTY Lane has units with dishwashers.

