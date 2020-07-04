4804 LOFTY Lane

Amenities
Hard to Find Gorgeous West Plano Home. Updated & Remodeled Kitchen, Large Granite Island w Seating, Stainless Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, Breakfast Area, & Open to Family Room w Flat Screen. Includes Fridge, Washer, & Dryer. Abundance of Natural Sunlight. Game Room and Fully Equipped Media Room with Projector, Screen, and Surround. Outdoor Living Area with Built-In BBQ Grill & Cocktail Spa. Large Master Suite with Separate Tub and Shower. Plantation Shutters, Update Light Fixtures, Crown Moldings, Refinished Wood Flooring, Garage Cabinets, and Beautiful Upgraded Fireplace. Community Club House and Pool. Easy Access to all Major Freeways, Downtown Dallas, Legacy West, Corporate Headquarters, and Airports.