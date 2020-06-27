All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4728 Lawrence Lane

4728 Lawrence Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4728 Lawrence Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Nice granite counter Kitchen and Breakfast Den. Huge Family living room with fire place is next to Kitchen. Good size Game room and 4 bedrooms. Great Plano ISD. Close to shopping center and other activity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 Lawrence Lane have any available units?
4728 Lawrence Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 Lawrence Lane have?
Some of 4728 Lawrence Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 Lawrence Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4728 Lawrence Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 Lawrence Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4728 Lawrence Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4728 Lawrence Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4728 Lawrence Lane offers parking.
Does 4728 Lawrence Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 Lawrence Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 Lawrence Lane have a pool?
No, 4728 Lawrence Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4728 Lawrence Lane have accessible units?
No, 4728 Lawrence Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 Lawrence Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4728 Lawrence Lane has units with dishwashers.

