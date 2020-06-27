Nice granite counter Kitchen and Breakfast Den. Huge Family living room with fire place is next to Kitchen. Good size Game room and 4 bedrooms. Great Plano ISD. Close to shopping center and other activity.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 4728 Lawrence Lane have any available units?
4728 Lawrence Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 Lawrence Lane have?
Some of 4728 Lawrence Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 Lawrence Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4728 Lawrence Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.