Plano, TX
4704 Durham Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 10:35 AM

4704 Durham Drive

4704 Durham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Durham Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upscale and low maintenance townhome in desirable West Plano neighborhood close to varieties of great restaurants, shoppings and great schools. Easy access to N Dallas Tollway and Hwy 121. This 3 bedroom unit offers an open floor plan, an upscale functional kitchen with high end GE Monogram stainless appliances and ample cabinets. High ceiling in living room with custom shutters. Large master bedroom and bath with great closet, Large 2nd & 3rd bedroom as well! Granite counters can be found in kitchen and baths. HOA maintain front lawn and a community pool. This is a premium lot with open field directly across this unit. Ready for immediate move-in! Small dog only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Durham Drive have any available units?
4704 Durham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Durham Drive have?
Some of 4704 Durham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Durham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Durham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Durham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 Durham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4704 Durham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Durham Drive offers parking.
Does 4704 Durham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Durham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Durham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4704 Durham Drive has a pool.
Does 4704 Durham Drive have accessible units?
No, 4704 Durham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Durham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 Durham Drive has units with dishwashers.

