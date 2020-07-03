All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4700 Tribeca Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4700 Tribeca Lane

4700 Tribeca Lane · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4700 Tribeca Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
Need to sublease our current apartment starting April 1st , 2019. We moved in to this apartment in October 2018 and Lease ends in December 2019 (8 months lease will be left and you can extend if you want). New carpet in October 2018. Apartment has a North East facing front door if that matters to you. It has been a nice apartment to us and no issues with anything. Very prompt maintenance, very good leasing staff. Beautiful surroundings, lot of natural light. Prime location and walk able distance to Walmart, Sams, Indian Grocery stores, Restaurants and many more, . Stainless steel appliances, Full size Washer & Dryer inside the unit, 10 foot ceilings, big balcony, 24 hr fitness center, Big and clean swimming pool etc. The rent is $1485 per month excluding utilities.

Below is the Apartment website. Our apartment is B1 floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Tribeca Lane have any available units?
4700 Tribeca Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Tribeca Lane have?
Some of 4700 Tribeca Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Tribeca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Tribeca Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Tribeca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Tribeca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4700 Tribeca Lane offer parking?
No, 4700 Tribeca Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4700 Tribeca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 Tribeca Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Tribeca Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Tribeca Lane has a pool.
Does 4700 Tribeca Lane have accessible units?
No, 4700 Tribeca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Tribeca Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Tribeca Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

