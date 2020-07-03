4700 Tribeca Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel 24hr gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym pool

Need to sublease our current apartment starting April 1st , 2019. We moved in to this apartment in October 2018 and Lease ends in December 2019 (8 months lease will be left and you can extend if you want). New carpet in October 2018. Apartment has a North East facing front door if that matters to you. It has been a nice apartment to us and no issues with anything. Very prompt maintenance, very good leasing staff. Beautiful surroundings, lot of natural light. Prime location and walk able distance to Walmart, Sams, Indian Grocery stores, Restaurants and many more, . Stainless steel appliances, Full size Washer & Dryer inside the unit, 10 foot ceilings, big balcony, 24 hr fitness center, Big and clean swimming pool etc. The rent is $1485 per month excluding utilities.



Below is the Apartment website. Our apartment is B1 floor plan.