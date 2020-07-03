All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4652 Wales Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4652 Wales Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:58 AM

4652 Wales Drive

4652 Wales Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4652 Wales Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location! 121 & dallas north tollway - Wonderful home nestled in the trees. Spacious back yard has gated drive! Soaring entry opens to extensive family room with inviting fireplace. Formal dining could be converted to a study. Kitchen and casual dining has great cabinet storage, island, and pantry too. Private master suite is on first level and has all space you need. Recent updates in 2017 Roof, Gutters, Fence, Garage door & opener, front & back doors. Laminated wood floors in family and dining room have been added too.

(RLNE4353173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 Wales Drive have any available units?
4652 Wales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4652 Wales Drive have?
Some of 4652 Wales Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4652 Wales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4652 Wales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 Wales Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4652 Wales Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4652 Wales Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4652 Wales Drive offers parking.
Does 4652 Wales Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 Wales Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 Wales Drive have a pool?
No, 4652 Wales Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4652 Wales Drive have accessible units?
No, 4652 Wales Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 Wales Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4652 Wales Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District