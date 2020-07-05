All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:11 PM

4644 Ringgold Lane

4644 Ringgold Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4644 Ringgold Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,918 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4644 Ringgold Lane have any available units?
4644 Ringgold Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4644 Ringgold Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4644 Ringgold Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4644 Ringgold Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4644 Ringgold Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4644 Ringgold Lane offer parking?
No, 4644 Ringgold Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4644 Ringgold Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4644 Ringgold Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4644 Ringgold Lane have a pool?
No, 4644 Ringgold Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4644 Ringgold Lane have accessible units?
No, 4644 Ringgold Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4644 Ringgold Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4644 Ringgold Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4644 Ringgold Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4644 Ringgold Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

