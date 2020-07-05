All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:07 AM

4633 Ringgold Lane

4633 Ringgold Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4633 Ringgold Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remolded home in sought after West Plano school district. Just updated top to bottom including, fresh paint, granite counter tops, wood look vinyl floors, and carpet. Amazing home in great neighborhood. This one will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 Ringgold Lane have any available units?
4633 Ringgold Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 Ringgold Lane have?
Some of 4633 Ringgold Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Ringgold Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4633 Ringgold Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 Ringgold Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4633 Ringgold Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4633 Ringgold Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4633 Ringgold Lane offers parking.
Does 4633 Ringgold Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4633 Ringgold Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 Ringgold Lane have a pool?
No, 4633 Ringgold Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4633 Ringgold Lane have accessible units?
No, 4633 Ringgold Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 Ringgold Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4633 Ringgold Lane has units with dishwashers.

