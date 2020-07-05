Newly remolded home in sought after West Plano school district. Just updated top to bottom including, fresh paint, granite counter tops, wood look vinyl floors, and carpet. Amazing home in great neighborhood. This one will not last!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4633 Ringgold Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
What amenities does 4633 Ringgold Lane have?
Some of 4633 Ringgold Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Ringgold Lane currently offering any rent specials?
