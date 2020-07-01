All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4616 Spalding

4616 Spalding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4616 Spalding Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
One Story! Almost-New, 3 Bdrm + STUDY ideal location in NW Plano! Beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors, private study, well-finished throughout home. OPEN Great Room with Custom Stone FP feature leads to BEAUTIFUL outdoor living space- flagstone pergola yard grill area . Showroom kitchen with hand-stained custom cabinetry and wood & tile flooring. Spacious Master Suite with Large Bath & WIC. Centrally-located to nearby shopping & restaurants, HQ Offices plus FRISCO ISD – This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Spalding have any available units?
4616 Spalding doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Spalding have?
Some of 4616 Spalding's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Spalding currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Spalding is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Spalding pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Spalding is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4616 Spalding offer parking?
No, 4616 Spalding does not offer parking.
Does 4616 Spalding have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Spalding does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Spalding have a pool?
No, 4616 Spalding does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Spalding have accessible units?
No, 4616 Spalding does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Spalding have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Spalding does not have units with dishwashers.

