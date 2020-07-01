4616 Spalding

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace bbq/grill microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities bbq/grill

One Story! Almost-New, 3 Bdrm + STUDY ideal location in NW Plano! Beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors, private study, well-finished throughout home. OPEN Great Room with Custom Stone FP feature leads to BEAUTIFUL outdoor living space- flagstone pergola yard grill area . Showroom kitchen with hand-stained custom cabinetry and wood & tile flooring. Spacious Master Suite with Large Bath & WIC. Centrally-located to nearby shopping & restaurants, HQ Offices plus FRISCO ISD – This is a MUST SEE!