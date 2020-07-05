4613 SE Meadow Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Exceptional corner property in heart of Plano within walking distance to Elementary School. 5 major Hospitals within 5 mile radius. 5 bed,5.1 baths,3 car garage + gm rm, media & study. Lrg living & din spaces perfect for entertaining. Spacious kitchen w elegant cabinetry, granite counters, SS appliances, gas cooktop & built-in fridge. Perfect floorplan w 2 bedrooms down.

Pvt master w granite counters, split vanities, jetted tub & large walk in shower with dual closets. Liv rm w gas log fireplace. Wine cellar rm with dry bar. Sweeping wood staircase w iron balusters leads up to 3 bed, GM & media room. Recent brand new roof, interior painting and stained, polished hardwood floors downstairs done in Sept 2019