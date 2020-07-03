Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4529 Aspen Glen Road
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4529 Aspen Glen Road
4529 Aspen Glen Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4529 Aspen Glen Road, Plano, TX 75024
Cozy home with wood floor in great area, move-in ready. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4529 Aspen Glen Road have any available units?
4529 Aspen Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4529 Aspen Glen Road have?
Some of 4529 Aspen Glen Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4529 Aspen Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
4529 Aspen Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 Aspen Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 4529 Aspen Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4529 Aspen Glen Road offer parking?
No, 4529 Aspen Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 4529 Aspen Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 Aspen Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 Aspen Glen Road have a pool?
No, 4529 Aspen Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 4529 Aspen Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 4529 Aspen Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 Aspen Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 Aspen Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
