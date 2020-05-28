Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4528 Cleveland Drive
4528 Cleveland Drive
4528 Cleveland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4528 Cleveland Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Clean as can be, updated and ready to go! Great location! Park and Preston area. Walk to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, you name it. Neighborhood park and much more. Hurry!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4528 Cleveland Drive have any available units?
4528 Cleveland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4528 Cleveland Drive have?
Some of 4528 Cleveland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4528 Cleveland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Cleveland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Cleveland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Cleveland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4528 Cleveland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Cleveland Drive offers parking.
Does 4528 Cleveland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 Cleveland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Cleveland Drive have a pool?
No, 4528 Cleveland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Cleveland Drive have accessible units?
No, 4528 Cleveland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Cleveland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Cleveland Drive has units with dishwashers.
