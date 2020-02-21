All apartments in Plano
4524 Atlanta Drive

4524 Atlanta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Atlanta Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great location! Close to schools, shopping and restaurants, Highway 190 and tollroad. Master BR down, 3 bedrooms and game room up. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Walk-in Closets. $550 for each bedroom including Utility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Atlanta Drive have any available units?
4524 Atlanta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Atlanta Drive have?
Some of 4524 Atlanta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Atlanta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Atlanta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Atlanta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Atlanta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4524 Atlanta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4524 Atlanta Drive offers parking.
Does 4524 Atlanta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Atlanta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Atlanta Drive have a pool?
No, 4524 Atlanta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Atlanta Drive have accessible units?
No, 4524 Atlanta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Atlanta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 Atlanta Drive has units with dishwashers.

