Great location! Close to schools, shopping and restaurants, Highway 190 and tollroad. Master BR down, 3 bedrooms and game room up. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Walk-in Closets. $550 for each bedroom including Utility.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4524 Atlanta Drive have?
Some of 4524 Atlanta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
