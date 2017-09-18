All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4505 Crowley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4505 Crowley Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 3:54 AM

4505 Crowley Drive

4505 Crowley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4505 Crowley Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful renovated 3 bedrooms two baths home in sought-after Hightower district. Kitchen is renovated with granite countertop. Master is HUGE with window seat and walk in closet. Both bathrooms have double vanities and granite counters. Luxury laminate floors - NO CARPET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Crowley Drive have any available units?
4505 Crowley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4505 Crowley Drive have?
Some of 4505 Crowley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Crowley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Crowley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Crowley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4505 Crowley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4505 Crowley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4505 Crowley Drive offers parking.
Does 4505 Crowley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 Crowley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Crowley Drive have a pool?
No, 4505 Crowley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4505 Crowley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4505 Crowley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Crowley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4505 Crowley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District