Beautiful renovated 3 bedrooms two baths home in sought-after Hightower district. Kitchen is renovated with granite countertop. Master is HUGE with window seat and walk in closet. Both bathrooms have double vanities and granite counters. Luxury laminate floors - NO CARPET.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4505 Crowley Drive have any available units?
4505 Crowley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4505 Crowley Drive have?
Some of 4505 Crowley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Crowley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Crowley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.